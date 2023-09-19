Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 22,365 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.