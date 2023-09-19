Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Up to $51.54

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $52.62. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 129,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,504,000 after buying an additional 1,908,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $88,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

