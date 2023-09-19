Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $54.58. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 362 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.53%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

