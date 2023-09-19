Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Down to $33.40

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $32.38. Lazard shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 43,846 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.05%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

