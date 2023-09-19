Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.20. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 2,207 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $492.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

