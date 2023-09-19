American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Gap Up to $68.84

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.84, but opened at $70.54. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF shares last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 3,916 shares changing hands.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

