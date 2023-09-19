SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.55. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 49,494 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

