Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.97. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 102 shares.

Gray Television Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $759.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.