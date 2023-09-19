Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.97. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 102 shares.
Gray Television Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $759.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.