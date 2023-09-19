Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKOW stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Arko has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.44.

Get Arko alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.