Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.22. Conduent shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 399,035 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $738.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

