AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTSW. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,511,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 231,232 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ ASTSW remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

