Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL remained flat at $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

