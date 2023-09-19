Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

