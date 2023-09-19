Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 23,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.45. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,126.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.58%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

About Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

