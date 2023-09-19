Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

