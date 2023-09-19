iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

