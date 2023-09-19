AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 62,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1,070.04%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Stories

