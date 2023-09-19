Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 341,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

