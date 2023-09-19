Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $47.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 83,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,968. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

