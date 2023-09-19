iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

