American National Bank Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.47 and its 200-day moving average is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

