Berkshire Bank Sells 1,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

