American National Bank Acquires 20,993 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

