Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

