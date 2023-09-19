Shentu (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $43.26 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,800,062 coins and its circulating supply is 93,767,859 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

