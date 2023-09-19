Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 56,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,344. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

