Lantz Financial LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

DIS stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,850. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

