Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

EXR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.63. 71,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.