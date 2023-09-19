Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 275,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.03. 160,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

