Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. 40,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,977. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

