Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,379. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.