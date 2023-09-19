Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

