Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 780,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 197,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.