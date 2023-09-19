Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 241,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,375. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

