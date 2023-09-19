Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

