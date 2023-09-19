Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

