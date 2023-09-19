Herbst Group LLC Takes $288,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,641,567.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,641,567.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,520 shares of company stock worth $41,034,674 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

