Herbst Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 205,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

