Herbst Group LLC Has $102,000 Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.07% of The New America High Income Fund worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 147.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 216,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 128,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 5,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.