Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.68 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $139,007.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.11 or 1.00078461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00686598 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $134,617.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.