Herbst Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. 153,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $2,256,112 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

