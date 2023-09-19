MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,129.98

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $71.80 million and $7,129.98 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

