Herbst Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,835. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

