Herbst Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $478.81. 120,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,753. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

