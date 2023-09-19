Herbst Group LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 1,436,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.