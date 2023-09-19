Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 581,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $947,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

