Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.66 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

