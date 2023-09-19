Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

