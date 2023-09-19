Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,102 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,071 shares of company stock worth $138,539,253. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

