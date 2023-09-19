Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

